Cancer Care To Semiconductors: How Ratan Tata Helped Assam's Development

As the country loses one of its most beloved icons, Ratan Naval Tata, Assam mourns the loss of a trusted friend who stood by the state in its developmental journey.

Ratan Tata had a long association with Assam, where the Tata Group had made early investments in the tea industry. The latest has been the ground-breaking chip assembly plant that is set to develop Assam as a major semiconductor hub. The Rs 27,000 crore facility is set to begin operations by next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Ratan Tata played a key role in setting up the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad that will create several employment opportunities.

Ratan Tata, who breathed his last Wednesday night, was reportedly keen on Assam getting the semiconductor hub.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji's legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well-wishers. Shri Tata, a recipient of Assam's highest civilian award, occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Assam. He took a giant leap of faith for the welfare of Assam," Mr Sarma posted on social media platforms.

In 2022, Ratan Tata was conferred with Assam Baibhav, the state's highest civilian award.

Cancer Care

Ratan Tata also made an exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven cancer care facilities in Assam in 2022, which are part of a statewide network to expand affordable cancer treatment to more towns and cities. The multi-level cancer care model, developed by Tata Trusts, established and run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint initiative of the Assam Government and Tata Trusts.

Ratan Tata had envisioned this project to help Assam battle cancer and the focus had been to help the poor patients who cannot afford costly cancer treatments.

The association between the Assam government and Tata Trusts on cancer care first started in 2017.

"He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Sarma said Tata's death was a "personal loss".

"My every interaction with him left me wiser, the most recent being when I visited him in Mumbai to thank him for the semiconductor project and having faith in Assam's abilities as an industrial base. His simplicity and humility are something I will never forget," said Mr Sarma.