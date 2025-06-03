"I Owe It To TCS": Ex-Employee Says Indian IT Giant "Gifted" Him His Life

A former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has publicly thanked the Indian IT services giant for "gifting" him a life-changing break, which shaped both his professional and personal life. Vinay Sriram, now a Sydney-based tech professional, called the company his "treasure."

"Whatever little I have today in life I owe it to TCS," wrote Mr Sriram on X. He currently works for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Mr Sriram was responding to a dismissive comment by an X user who scoffed at the idea of TCS being a "dream company" for college students. This remark triggered strong reactions from multiple users who highlighted how TCS had uplifted countless families.

Recalling his early days, Mr Sriram said, "The opportunity to travel to Sydney, a place I dearly call my home today, is something TCS gave me."

It wasn't only about the job. Mr Sriram shared his father's emotional reaction when he was placed at TCS. "Though we were not a struggling family, it was one of those few moments where he hugged me and teared up at around 10 in the night when I returned home after my campus interview," he wrote.

Mr Sriram reflected on the power of such placements, especially for first-generation graduates and students from underprivileged or rural backgrounds.

He wrote, "If it meant that much to my dad, a central Govt servant with a decent salary, imagine what it would mean to 1st Gen graduates & their parents, students coming from towns & villages who had to face bigger battles like oppression to even get to a half-decent college."

I vividly remember my dad's reaction when I said I got placed in TCS. (Though we were not a struggling family)(1/3) https://t.co/g7YYlFFIgO — Vinay Sriram (@aussievargeesu) June 2, 2025

"Never ever look down upon anything. One man's trash is another man's treasure. TCS is my treasure that gifted me the life I am living today."

He also revealed how his connection with TCS led to his love story. While waiting for his joining date at TCS, he helped a junior prepare for her TCS interview. Although she didn't clear it and eventually joined Renault, the two fell in love, got married, and are now raising two children together.

His story has since gone viral.

TCS is a top Indian multinational IT services and consulting firm, known for spearheading digital transformation across industries. Founded in 1968 and based in Mumbai, TCS is a flagship of the Tata Group. With over 6 lakh employees and operations in 55 countries, it is one of the world's largest IT service providers.