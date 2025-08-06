Mumbai-Born CEO Joins Fortune 100 List With Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai

Indian-origin CEO Reshma Kewalramani has made it to the world's 100 Most Powerful People in Business. Ranked 62 by Fortune magazine, the President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals joins an elite list that includes tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai.

This is her first appearance on Fortune's prestigious list, which features leaders actively shaping the present and future of global business. "This list measures power and influence, and though net worth is a factor, we're much more concerned with a leader's ability to shape the thoughts and actions of those around them," the magazine says.

Other Indian and Indian-origin leaders on Fortune's list include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (rank 2), Google CEO Sundar Pichai (rank 6), Mukesh Ambani (rank 56), YouTube CEO Neal Mohan (rank 83), and Gautam Adani (rank 96). Nvidia's Jensen Huang tops the list.

Who Is Reshma Kewalramani?

Ms Kewalramani stands out as the first woman to lead a major US biotechnology company. She was appointed CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in April 2020, after joining the firm in 2017 and serving as its Chief Medical Officer. A physician by training, she brings deep clinical expertise to her leadership role.

Born in Mumbai, she moved to the US at the age of 11. She earned her medical degree from Boston University and trained at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. She later completed Harvard Business School's General Management Programme.

Under Ms Kewalramani's stewardship, Vertex, currently valued at over $110 billion, has seen a string of medical breakthroughs. Most recently, the company won FDA approval for Journavx, a first-of-its-kind opioid-free pain treatment in over two decades. Vertex is also known for its pioneering therapies for cystic fibrosis and, more recently, for advancing gene-editing treatments for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

In profiling her, Fortune writes: "Reshma Kewalramani, who brings her experience as a licensed doctor to her leadership, took the helm as CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2020, having previously served as the biopharma company's chief medical officer."

Reshma Kewalaramani Net Worth

Ms Kewalramani's net worth is estimated at over $100 million as of mid-2025. This includes ownership of Vertex shares worth around $47.5 million and approximately $53.6 million earned through stock sales since 2021. Her 2024 CEO compensation package, combining salary, bonuses, and stock, was valued at $21.5 million.

She also serves on the board of Ginkgo Bioworks and was named to TIME magazine's 2025 list of the "100 Most Influential People."