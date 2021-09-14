Rape Accused Lok Janshakti Pary MP Moves Bail Plea In Delhi Court

Prince Raj on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest.

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, alleging that the complainant was trying to extort money from him.

The anticipatory bail application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge M K Nagpal on Thursday.

Prince Raj, nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

The application was moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Prince Raj, after a case was registered on the direction of a court here.

The counsel claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing Raj since 2020.

He said the alleged victim and her friend had demanded Rs 1 crore and threatened to file a false complaint against Raj if he failed to pay the money.

A case was filed in that regard on February 10 this year in Parliament police station, in which the woman and her associate were granted anticipatory bail in July, Rana said.

On May 31, the woman filed a complaint against Prince Raj for allegedly raping her, he said.

Nitesh Rana said the woman later approached the court seeking registration of a case against Raj on her complaint, following which the court had sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from police.