"A Mistake": Patna Admin On LJP's Shambhavi Chaudhary Ink Marks On Fingers

The Patna District Administration on Saturday clarified on a video circulating on social media regarding ink marks on both fingers of LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary after she cast her vote.

In a post on X, the Patna District Administration stated that the polling staff mistakenly applied ink to her right hand, and after the Presiding Officer intervened, ink was also applied to her left hand.

"A video is being circulated on social media regarding ink marks on both fingers of the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi after casting her vote. In this connection, inquiries were made from the Presiding Officer of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency. He has clarified that the polling staff responsible for applying ink had mistakenly applied it to the finger of the right hand. After the intervention of the Presiding Officer, ink was also applied to the finger of the left hand. It is being clarified that the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency," said Patna District Administration.

Earlier, Kanchana Yadav, the National Spokesperson for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, alleged voter fraud by claiming that ink marks were found on both fingers of Shambhavi Chaudhary, suggesting that the LJP MP had voted twice at the election booth.

"This is a whole different level of fraud going on. These are LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary Chaudhary. Ink is applied on both hands. Meaning, they voted twice. When this matter came to light, their father Ashok Chaudhary is signaling them with eye gestures. Election Commission, how is all this happening? Who will investigate this?," wrote Yadav in X.

Meanwhile, 65.08% of voters participated in the first phase of assembly polls on November 6, 2025. The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

According to the CEO, the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections was 57.29 per cent, while the turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections stood at 56.28 per cent. This reflects an overall increase in voter participation in the state compared to the previous two elections.

The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.

