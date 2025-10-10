As Bihar Election Nears, BJP's Chirag Paswan-Shaped Problem Remains

The Bharatiya Janata Party has edged closer to a viable seat-share deal with allies, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, before next month's Bihar Assembly election, but question marks remain over the Lok Janshakti Party's share, sources told NDTV late Thursday.

Both sides held meetings throughout the day yesterday to resolve the mismatch in the LJP's demand - 40 of the state's 243 Assembly seats - and the BJP's reported offer - 25 seats.

The discussion, with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai, concluded 'positively' and are in the 'final stage', LJP chief Chirag Paswan said. "Where my Prime Minister is... I have no concerns, and the announcement will be made soon," he said.

The BJP has not offered its comments so far.

Behind the smiles, however, NDTV understands there is tension building between the BJP, which wants to wrap up seat share talks and focus on campaigning for the election starting November 6, and the Paswan's unwillingness to budge from his seat-share demand.

Sources told NDTV Paswan, pushing to expand his footprint in the state ahead of a tilt, now or in five years' time, at the chief minister's post, remains unsatisfied with the BJP's offer.

The LJP boss believes his party should get seats based on the same formula the national party reportedly uses for other partners in this election, i.e., eight tickets for every Lok Sabha seat.

Chirag Paswan (left) has repeatedly spoken of his attachment to PM Modi (File).

The BJP and JDU have 12 MPs (from Bihar) each. That works out to 96 Assembly seats each, which will reportedly be rounded up to 100. Based on this calculation, the LJP should get 40.

Paswan has five Lok Sabha MPs in his camp and a 100 per cent strike rate.

The offer, 25 seats, works out to only five Assembly seats per MP.

There are whispers of a middle ground - around 30 seats.

Also, the seat-share issue is only half the issue. A senior LJP leader told NDTV the pace of negotiations has been slow, given nominations end in a week's time, i.e., October 17.

As talks rumble on, it also appears Paswan, who is also the Union Food Processing Minister, is becoming unsettled. On Thursday morning, in response to a question on seat-sharing, he said he would not fail to discharge his ministerial responsibilities so long as he holds that post.

That sparked speculation over Paswan resigning to put more pressure on the BJP.

If that was the case, it seemed to work. The BJP responded by dispatching Nityanand Rai to Patna; Rai first met Paswan's mother, at the family home, and then met the LJP leader.

Sources said Paswan appeared mollified by the meeting, but the demand hasn't changed.

Paswan's 'pressure tactics' have also included flirting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his fledgling Jan Suraaj. That idea, however, was quickly shot down by Kishor himself.

BJP sources earlier expressed confidence in a deal being struck. Chirag Paswan is a strong supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV was told, and will come around.

Meanwhile, the LJP's parliamentary board was to meet today. This, however, has been postponed and will likely take place Saturday, when a 'final' decision could be taken.

