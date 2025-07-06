Chirag Paswan Attacks BJP-Led Alliance Over Businessman's Murder In Bihar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly criticised the Bihar government led by his ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, over the murder of a prominent businessman in the state capital Patna.

Mr Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), expressed disappointment over associating with a ruling party under whose watch law and order turned worse in Bihar.

The criticism by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner over the killing of businessman Gopal Khemka outside his house at a posh locality in Patna comes amid preparations for the assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.

"This is a matter of big concern, the way crime has increased in Bihar and law and order have deteriorated. I am not only talking about the murder of the businessman. The attack happened at a posh area in Patna where just a few hundred metres away there are houses of political leaders," Mr Paswan told reporters today.

"If this is happening in the heart of the city, imagine what must be happening in the rural areas," he added.

He said it is unfortunate that the same alliance that he supports is known for its efficient governance, but failed to ensure law and order in Bihar.

"We need to take exemplary action so that in future something similar does not happen again," Mr Paswan said. "We have to take such strict action that it will set a precedent and stop such crimes," he said.

The Bihar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the murder case. The murder has evoked sharp political reactions from opposition parties and put the spotlight back on the law and order situation in the state.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) is expected to maintain its ties with the NDA in the Bihar election, though Mr Paswan has not confirmed it officially.

Mr Paswan's criticism echoed that of Opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who also alleged law and order had collapsed in Bihar under the NDA rule.

"If the crumbling law and order and rampant corruption in Bihar aren't making anyone angry in the state, then we must say that the person's sense of justice and human compassion has died. Ignoring the government's failures and public sentiments in the name of caste and religion is disastrous for Bihar and the people of the state," he said, adding some "65,000" murders have taken place so far in the state.

Nitish Kumar on Saturday called a meeting to review the law and order situation, during which he told officials to complete the investigation into the killing of Khemka at the earliest.

Police on Saturday also conducted searches at Patna's Beur jail and reportedly questioned some inmates.

"Police recovered three mobile phones with SIM cards, one data cable and a piece of paper on which several mobile numbers were written during searches," the Patna Police said in a statement on Saturday.