Nitish Kumar Will Be Bihar Chief Minister After Polls: Chirag Paswan

Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again after the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Mr Paswan's remarks came just two days after he expressed "regret" over having to support the Nitish Kumar government, which he alleged has "surrendered" before criminals.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the Union food processing minister also accused the Opposition of targeting the Army to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor.

Mr Paswan, the MP from Hajipur in Bihar, said the NDA is a "winning combination" for the elections and reiterated his commitment towards Prime Minister Modi.

"Several times I have reiterated that my commitment and love is towards the Prime Minister. Under PM Modi's leadership, the elections (in Bihar) will be fought. After the election results, Nitish Kumar will again take oath as chief minister. Definitely he will be the chief minister," he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Mr Paswan said this process has happened four times earlier with no difference, except that digital technology has been linked now.

"Earlier, one used to go for physical documentation and now online you can submit," he said.

The Union food processing minister pointed out that Aadhaar cards do not have place of birth clarity, adding that people can appeal at three levels if there are any problems. "Opposition created such noise on this issue. Have they given any proof to show if names have been removed wrongly?" he asked.

"Only the one wrongly registered will be deleted. But at the same time it will be ensured that no one is meted out with injustice. We also need to ensure intruders do not take advantage of our voters," Mr Paswan said.

He noted that after every election, it was the Opposition that complained to the Election Commission about anomalies in voter lists. "EVMs are fine now, voter lists are an issue for them." The minister said the process will be implemented across the country eventually.

"Intensive revision is necessary. Some deceased's names are on the list and it is continuing. By chance, it (SIR) is implemented in Bihar. In the coming days, it will be done in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu where elections are due, and eventually across the country." Responding to RJD MP Manoj Jha's suggestion about sending a fact-finding committee to Bihar to assess the law and order situation, Paswan said, "I am a Bihari. I need not send a committee to understand the situation in my state. I know the situation and therefore expressed concern." "When I raise the issue, they see my revolt. It is not a revolt, but a concern," he added.

The LJP(RV) chief said the Opposition would like the NDA to split as it cannot win on its own strength and can win only by weakening the opposite side.

On Operation Sindoor, Mr Paswan accused the Opposition of not sparing even the Army in order to target Prime Minister Modi.

"Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Army not by a minister. Its success was due to the Army. I give credit to the PM as will power is necessary for giving approval for such a big decision. We kept in mind the sensitivity of the issue. To target Prime Minister Modi, they (Opposition) are putting a question mark on Operation Sindoor. What kind of thinking is this?" he said.

The LJP chief said he has a problem with the Opposition having "faith in every foreigner" but not the government and politicians in India.

"They believe what the prime minister of another country has said. They believe what the neighbouring country has said. But they don't want to believe what our Army and the democratically elected government are saying," he said.

Mr Paswan also criticised the Opposition for demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and then creating ruckus when it was convened.

"When it was convened, what did they do? They created ruckus and proceedings were adjourned twice. Is this your priority?" he asked.

"Politicising every issue is not a good sign. You raise questions to seek response on the issue, but don't use the platform for political benefit," the Union minister said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)