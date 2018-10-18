Sri Lankan Prime Minister To Reach New Delhi Today For 3-Day Visit

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will reach New Delhi today on a three-day visit (File)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will reach New Delhi today on a three-day visit which comes in the backdrop of controversial media reports that the Sri Lankan President has accused Indian intelligence agency RAW of plotting his assassination, a claim firmly rejected as "false" by Colombo.

Mr Wickremesinghe, who will arrive in New Delhi today evening on a scheduled visit, will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and "categorically rejected" the media reports about him alluding to the involvement of Research and Analysis Wing in an alleged plot to assassinate him and a former defence secretary, an Indian government statement said.

"The President apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent steps taken by him personally and the government of Sri Lanka to publicly reject these reports. In this context, he also recalled his meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka today morning," the statement said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the prompt steps taken by the Sri Lankan president and his government to firmly refute the malicious reports by publicly clarifying the matter, it said.

Sri Lankan government also rejected the media reports as "baseless and false".

The two Prime Ministers are likely to review the status of the India-assisted housing projects in Sri Lanka's Jaffna during Mr Wickremesinghe's visit. They are also likely to deliberate on the Tamil issue -- the reconciliation process and devolution of powers-- in Tamil-dominated areas.

During the visit, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Mr Wickremesinghe.