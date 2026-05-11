N Rangasamy To Take Oath As Puducherry Chief Minister On Wednesday

AINRC leader N Rangasamy will be sworn in as the chief minister of Puducherry on May 13, official sources said.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy at the swearing in ceremoney slated to be held at the Lok Nivas at 9.47 am on Wednesday.

This will be the fifth term for Rangasamy as the chief minister of Puducherry.

In the Assembly polls held on April 9, the AINRC emerged victorious in 12 out of 16 segments it contested, while its coalition partner, the BJP, won four out of 10 seats it fought.

The AIADMK and the Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi won one seat each, taking the total strength of the NDA to 18 in the 30-member House.

Although it would be a coalition government in Puducherry again, it is not known if the members belonging to the BJP would also be sworn in along with the chief minister on Wednesday.

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