'Ramoji Rao Left Indelible Mark On Journalism, World Of Films': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi shared a file picture of his meeting with Ramoji Rao

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, on Saturday, condoled the passing away of media baron Ramoji Rao.

He called the death of the Eenadu group's Chairman extremely saddening and said that he left an indelible mark on journalism and the film industry.

"He was a visionary who revolutionised Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he posted on X.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," added PM Narendra Modi, who also shared a file picture of his meeting with Ramoji Rao.

