Media Baron Ramoji Rao, Head Of ETV Network, Dies At 87

Ramoji Rao had won the National Award and two Filmfare awards.

Ramoji Rao, the head of the ETV Network and Ramoji Film City, died at 87 while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad today.

He was reportedly rushed to Star Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 after he suffered from high blood pressure and breathlessness, but passed away in the early hours today.

His remains have been shifted to his residence at Ramoji Film City and several prominent political leaders and film personalities are expected to arrive to pay last respects.

Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy condoled his death and said that his "remarkable contributions" to Telugu media and journalism are "commendable".

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members," Mr Reddy posted on X.

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu.



His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable.



My deepest condolences to his family members.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zJzTyOMbL7 — G Kishan Reddy (Modi Ka Parivar) (@kishanreddybjp) June 8, 2024

Ramoji Rao Won Two Filmfare Awards

Born in 1936, Ramoji Rao was the head of the Ramoji Group which owns the world's largest film production facility, Ramoji Film City.

He also headed the Eenadu newspaper, one of the largest circulated Telugu-language daily newspapers. In the 1980s, the rise of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was linked to support from the Eenadu newspaper group.

He was known to be close to former Andhra Pradesh chief ministers NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu and several other famous political and film personalities.

Besides ETV Network, he led the production company Ushakiran Movies. Also known as Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, he won the National Award and two Filmfare awards.

He produced about 50 films and telefilms.

In 2016, he was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions in journalism, literature, and education.