Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Shravan.

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Shravan – generally in August. The festivity marks the beautiful relationship between a brother and sister. On this occasion, sisters tie a thread, known as rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and prosperity. Sisters also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and they exchange sweets and gifts with each other.

The precious bond between sisters and brothers will always be unique. They may fight among themselves but also love each other the most. So, instead of just celebrating Raksha Bandhan the traditional way, why don't you send a sweet note to your brother especially written by you? This will add a personal touch to the festivity and will make your sibling feel special.

You can take ideas from the messages below:

— Thank you for always standing by me and supporting me in all my decisions. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhai!

— I wish my dearest brother a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. I promise to be with you always. Just know that you are the best brother in the world.

— There cannot be a better brother than you in this world. Thank you for always finding solutions to my problems and making sure my way is free of obstacles. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

— On this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I wish all your dreams come true and may you get the best in life. Have a wonderful day, Bhai!

— My dearest brother, I hope our bond grows stronger with each passing day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

— We may fight over trivial things but we know that we will always be there for each other. I will always wish for your success and a wonderful life for you, my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

— From childhood bullies to the best secret keepers of each other, we have always celebrated this special bond of unconditional love for each other as siblings. Happy Raksha Bandhan, brother.

— I cannot thank you enough for being the best brother. You have always been a great support system, my guide, and my saviour. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

— No matter how far we are in terms of distance, on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I am sending a beautiful rakhi for you wrapped in lots of love and blessings. We will meet soon, brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

— Every year, when it was time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, we used to be very eager. Though we might not be in the same city this year, I am sending you a lovely rakhi along with a note written just for you. Bhaiya, happy Raksha Bandhan!

— The rakhi that you tie around my wrist strengthens our bond with each passing day. Let us promise that we will always be there for each other no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!

— This Raksha Bandhan, may God shower his choicest blessings on my brother and fill his heart with happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan.