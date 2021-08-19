Raksha Bandhan 2021: Know The Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Raksha Bandhan 2021: This year, the Rakhi festival falls on 22 August, Sunday. (File)

Raksha Bandhan, literally meaning “safety” and “bond”, celebrates the unshakeable brother-sister relationship. Observed on the full-moon day or Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, it falls on August 22 this year. On this day, every sister ties a thread on the wrist of her brother as a symbol of her unconditional faith in him and of her prayers for his long life. In return, the brother promises to keep her happy always and protect her from all troubles throughout his life.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 timings

Raksha Bandhan is also known as Rakhi, after the decorative thread sisters tie on their brothers' wrist, in many parts of India. While it can be celebrated all day long, there is a particular time during which this age-old ritual of tying the rakhi should be done.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Raksha Bandhan 2021 will begin at 7 PM on August 21 and end at 5:31 PM on August 22.

But the auspicious time for tying the rakhi will begin at 6:15 AM on August 22 and continue till 5:31 PM the same evening.

History of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan has its roots in a popular incident described in the epic, Mahabharata. Once Lord Krishna was flying a kite and cut one of his fingers with the thread. Then Draupadi tore a piece from her saree and tied it on Krishna's finger to stop the bleeding. Moved by the gesture, Krishna promised her that he will protect her from all evils throughout his life.

These days, when sisters tie rakhi, brothers offer them gifts and sweets. Sweet dishes are cooked at home and all family members wear new clothes.