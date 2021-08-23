Raksha Bandhan 2021: Sunny Leone Shares Pics From Nisha, Noah, Asher's Festivities

Sunny Leone shared this picture of kids. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone posted a Rakhi-special album on Instagram

It features pictures of her kids

The actress is seen hosting 'Splitsvilla 13' these days

How cute are these pictures from Nisha, Noah, Asher Weber's Raksha Bandhan celebrations? Sunny Leone posted super cute pictures from the family's Raksha Bandan festivities and these are just part 1 of the album (Sunny revealed in her post). We love all the pictures, especially the one where Sunny and Daniel's daughter Nisha can be seen happily posing with brothers Noah and Asher. The trio were dressed in their festive best. "About our Rakhi! Family! Part 1. LOL," Sunny Leone captioned the post. In another shot, the family of four can be seen happily posing together. Actress Sonalli Seygall commented on the post: "Cutestttt Rakhi post. Love this."

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

We simply love it when Sunny Leone's kids make appearances on her Instagram profile and that happens a lot. On Father's Day, Sunny posted these adorable pictures and she wrote a note for her husband that read: "Happy Father's Day Daniel Weber. The children and I are so lucky to have such an amazing Papa! You always put us first and go above and beyond showing us so much love! Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts."

Sunny Leone is currently seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress married Daniel Weber on January 20, 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy.