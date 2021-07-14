Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Take Us Inside Their New House In Mumbai. See Pics

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram sunnyleone)

Highlights In the first photo, Daniel can be seen carrying Sunny in his arms

The second picture shows the couple posing with their kids

"I love the home and life we have built here," wrote Sunny Leone

Congratulations Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. The couple bought a new house in Mumbai and on Wednesday, shared glimpses of their new home with their fans on social media. Almost a month after it was reported that Sunny Leone, Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Aanand L Rai have bought their respective properties under a project named Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder Crystal Group, the actress posted pictures from her new house and wrote about beginning a "new chapter in her life in India." In the first photo, Daniel Weber can be seen carrying Sunny in his arms as they happily enter their house. The second picture shows the couple posing with their kids - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. In the third picture, the family can be seen eating pizzas together. We can also see the stunning view of the city skyline in it.

Sharing the photos, Sunny Leone wrote: "Here we go baby love, Daniel Weber! A new chapter in our life here in India begins! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru."

Take a look inside Sunny Leone's new residence:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber also have a house in Los Angeles, where the couple flew to last year after the coronavirus pandemic began. See pictures from their California house here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 while twins Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. In Bollywood, Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll. Sunny Leone also hosted the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13.