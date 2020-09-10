Sunny Leone Lists Two 'Best' Things About Los Angeles. See Her Post

Daniel Weber with Sunny Leone. (courtesy: dirrty99)

Sunny Leone, who is living her best life in Los Angeles, shared a happy picture with her husband Daniel Weber on her Instagram profile. She also listed two best things about Los Angeles. The answer of one is revealed in the picture - her husband Daniel Weber, and the second is sunshine. The couple can be seen enjoying their pool time together and the smile on Sunny's face says it all. The actress can be seen dressed in a swimsuit and she accessorised her look with a hat. She wrote in the caption: "Best thing about LA is the sunshine and this guy...LOL." Meanwhile, Daniel also shared the same picture and he wrote: "Find some good in all the crazy of life and you will keep sane with Sunny Leone."

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone purchased a brand new Maserati recently, shared a picture with it on Instagram on Wednesday and she wrote: "Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy." Adding another picture, Sunny wrote: "Yay! Nothing like picking up my new Maserati with Daniel Weber."

Sunny Leone loves spending time by the pool and her Instagram posts are proof. "Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather," she wrote, sharing one of her pictures. Take a look:

Sunny Leone has been staying with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha in Los Angeles since a few months. She keeps her fans updated with her LA life by sharing posts on social media.