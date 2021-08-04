It's Sunny Leone Vs 'Wild Flying Cockroach' In This ROFL Clip. Don't Miss Her Husband Daniel Weber's Reaction

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, on Wednesday, shared an ROFL video of her encounter with a "wild flying cockroach" on social media and cracked the Internet up. In the clip, it is the actress vs the cockroach in a room and the way she tries to get rid of the cockroach will definitely leave you in splits. However, nothing beats the epic reaction of Sunny's scared husband Daniel Weber after the cockroach flies near him. Sunny Leone can be seen trying to hit the cockroach with a shoe with Daniel by her side. However, when the actress tried to chase away the inject, it flew towards Daniel after which he jumped with fright. This scene cracked Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's friends, who were also in the room, up.

Sunny Leone shared the ROFL video with an equally hilarious caption. She wrote: "Woman Vs Wild (Flying cockroach version). Wait for the end to see Mr Weber in action. PS: No cockroaches was harmed during the filming of this video. It was Damn too fast for us." LOL.

See Sunny Leone's post here:

There's never a dull moment with Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. Their love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. After a dreamy proposal, the actress married Daniel on April 9 in 2011. The couple adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 and later in 2018, welcomed two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others. Sunny Leone also hosted the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13.