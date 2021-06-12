Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber Trying To Match Her Dance Steps Will Make You ROFL

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights On Saturday, Sunny Leone shared an ROFL video on Instagram

In the video, she can be seen grooving to the track London Thumakda

Daniel can be seen hilariously copying her dance moves

We all know that Sunny Leone is a good dancer but how well can her husband Daniel Weber dance? The answer lies in the actress' latest post on Instagram. On Saturday, Sunny Leone shared an ROFL video of Daniel Weber trying to match her dance steps on what appears to be a terrace and accompanied it with a hilarious caption. In the video, Sunny Leone can be seen grooving to the beats of the track London Thumakda from the 2014 film Queen and Daniel can be seen hilariously copying her dance moves. "Anyone can dance to good music, doesn't mean music makes everyone a good dancer," read Sunny Leone's witty caption on her post.

Check out her post here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber always set couple goals and now we also know the secret behind their successful marriage. Remember the video in which the duo revealed how they are "keeping the spark alive" in 10 years of their marriage? The clip shows them dancing together while sharing "5 ways of keeping the spark alive" - "1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other."

In terms of work, Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others. Sunny Leone is currently hosting the TV reality show Splitsvilla 13.