'You Are My Rock And My Hero,' Writes Sunny Leone In Her Anniversary Wish For Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Daniel Weber today and the actress has a very sweet anniversary wish for her husband. The 39-year-old actress marked her wedding anniversary with a special Instagram post dedicated "to the man she loves." Sunny Leone shared an adorable picture of herself and Daniel on Instagram and complemented it with an even more adorable note. Showering love on Daniel in the caption of the post, Sunny wrote: "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby." The picture features the couple sitting on a bench with Sunny resting her head on Daniel's shoulder. While Daniel can be seen dressed head to toe in black, Sunny can be seen wearing a black T-shirt which she paired with blue denims in the picture.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in 2011. They are parents to three children - twin sons Noah and Asher, and a daughter Nisha.

Last month, Sunny Leone shared some pictures from her Holi celebrations with her family on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple could be seen painted in colours as they posed with their kids. "The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are suppose to! Just had fun," Sunny wrote in the caption of the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are currently settled in Mumbai. They had moved to Los Angeles last year for the safety of their kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned to India after a few months due to work commitments. Sunny Leone serves as the co-host of reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 13. She has been co-hosting the show since its season 7. Sunny Leone has appeared in several Bollywood movies like Jism 2, Jackpot and Ek Paheli Leela.