Holi 2021: There Was 'Nothing Pretty Or Delicate' About Sunny Leone's Celebrations. Here's Proof

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber in a cute pic (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny shared a bunch of colourful pics on Holi

"The best Holi with family," she wrote

"Just had fun," she added

Sunny Leone indeed had a blast on Holi. The 39-year-old actress shared glimpses of her Holi celebrations on Instagram and the photos look like the family of five had super fun. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to kids Noah, Asher and Nisha. "The best Holi with family! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are supposed to! Just had fun! God bless you all and hope your lives are always full of color," Sunny Leone captioned her post. In the photos, Sunny and Daniel can be seen posing with Noah, Asher and Nisha, all of who are painted in Holi colours. Sunny also added a loved-up moment with Daniel Weber to her post.

In a separate post, Sunny Leone wished her followers with this message: "Happy Holi everyone! Glad to be with family today! In our own way celebrating." For Holi celebrations, Sunny wore a blue suit by the label Parisa's By Sajni Parikh.

Adding to their Holi memories, Daniel Weber shared a photo of him with water balloons and wrote: "Rules are meant to be broken! Enjoy your life!"

Last year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. She turned to India after a few months and resumed work commitments. Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now.