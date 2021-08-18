Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes And Quotes For Your Loved One On The Special Day

Raksha Bandhan 2021 date: This year, the Rakhi festival falls on 22 August, Sunday.

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country with great pomp and fervour. The day celebrates the unique bond that siblings share. From slipping into the role of a friend to wearing the mantle of a parent, siblings share a bond that is incomparable. In India, the importance of this relationship is celebrated with the festival of Raksha Bandhan and is signified by the tying of a sacred thread (Rakhi) around the hands of brothers by their sisters. With this, the siblings vow to protect each other in the face of the many challenges that life will invariably throw at them.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on 22 August, Sunday. Much like last year, celebrations are expected to be muted as people across the country continue to exercise caution in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

However, this does not mean that the day has to be any less special for all those celebrating. To convey to your sibling just how much they mean to you, take a look at this list of curated wishes. Pick one that embodies your relationship with your sibling and send it to them to bring a smile to their face on Raksha Bandhan.

You are my best friend, my guide, my mentor and my guardian. I know that you are just a thought away and for that, I'm eternally grateful. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you for being my partner in crime and my loudest cheerleader. I love you today and always. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my biggest secret-keeper and my pillar of strength. With you as my sister/ brother, I don't need much else. You must have done something right that God blessed you with a sibling like me. For laughing at this and all my other bad jokes, thank you. Happy Raksha Bandhan! We are miles apart from each other but are still connected as we are entrenched in each other's hearts forever. Happy Rakhi! From being my bully to my protector, you have been the best sibling I could ask for. Happy Rakhi! Dear sister/brother, I promise to always protect you, today and always. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thank you for understanding my silence as well as making sense of my gibberish. Growing up with you has been a celebration like no other. I can't thank my stars enough to be born as your sister/brother. You will always be my hero. Happy Rakhi! May this Raksha Bandhan bring love, light and endless happiness. You deserve it all and more. It has been an absolute honour to call you my sibling. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Thinking of you and all the memories we have created together on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I cannot imagine how colourless my life would have been had it not been for your charm and love. Happy Rakhi, brother/sister! No one understands me as you do. You are my strongest ally and closest companion. Happy Rakhi, dear sister/brother! Distance can do little to separate those who are linked by the heart. Sending you love and wishes on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Take a minute to send your sibling a wish to tell them that you are thinking of them on this special day.