Rajya Sabha Member Amar Singh Cremated In Delhi

Amar Singh's last rites happened at around 11:30 am at Chhatarpur crematorium in Delhi

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated today at the Chhatarpur crematorium in Delhi in the presence of his family members and relatives. The cremation happened two days after he died in a Singapore hospital.

The last rites happened at around 11:30 am. His two daughters performed the last rights.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Amar Singh's last rites were performed in the presence of a limited number of people, including actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who considered him her "godfather".

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse. His wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters were present there.

Amar Singh's body was brought to the national capital in a chartered aircraft on Sunday evening.

The 64-year-old had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for six months and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.



