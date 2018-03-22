Congress Issues Whip To All Party Lawmakers In Rajya Sabha For Voting

According to sources, the whip has been issued by the opposition party which seeks to corner the government on some burning issues.
The party has been raising the issues of PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act issue and the death of 39 Indians in Iraq.
Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.
