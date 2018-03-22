Congress Issues Whip To All Party Lawmakers In Rajya Sabha For Voting According to sources, the whip has been issued by the Congress which seeks to corner the government on some burning issues.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajya Sabha Elections: Sources said the Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha are likely to meet tomorrow morning. New Delhi: The Congress tonight issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am tomorrow in full strength and support the party's stand.



According to sources, the whip has been issued by the opposition party which seeks to corner the government on some burning issues.



The party has been raising the issues of PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act issue and the death of 39 Indians in Iraq.



Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.



Sources said the party MPs in Rajya Sabha are also likely to meet tomorrow morning.



