Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: All You Need To Know Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats and 126 seats are needed for a majority in the house.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Voting and counting for the Rajya Sabha Elections will take place on March 23 New Delhi: Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 23 to fill the vacancies that will arise after 58 members of the upper house retire early next month. This time, the Rajya Sabha election will be held to elect members from 16 states. Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats and 126 seats are needed for a majority in the house. The BJP that currently has 58 members -- four more than the Congress - is expected to better its tally as it rules 11 of the 16 states where Rajya Sabha elections will be held on Friday.



All you wanted to know about Rajya Sabha Elections 2018



When is Rajya Sabha Election 2018?



Voting will be held on Friday, March 23 between 9 am and 4 pm



Who can vote in Rajya Sabha election?



Elected representatives of state legislatures vote in elections to the upper house.



Rajya Sabha election process



Members of state assemblies elect Rajya Sabha members by a process of indirect voting in what is called proportional representation with a single transferable vote.



Each voter ranks his preference, and if the first candidate on the list has enough votes to win or no chance of winning, the vote is transferred to the next choice and so on. Rajya Sabha members are elected for a six-year term. One-third of the members of the upper house of parliament retire after every two years.



When will Rajya Sabha election result be declared?



Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election will begin from 5 pm onwards on March 23, 2018. Results are expected to will be announced the same evening



Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Vacancies in how many states?



Rajya Sabha seats due to fall vacant next month are from 16 states. Here's the complete list of the states and the number of vacancies that will be filled Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

Maharashtra: 6 seats

Bihar: 6 seats

West Bengal: 5 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 5 seats

Gujarat: 4 seats

Karnataka: 4 seats

Andhra Pradesh: 3 seats

Telangana: 3 seats

Rajasthan: 3 seats

Odisha: 3 seats

Jharkhand: 2 seats

Chhattisgarh: 1 seat

Haryana: 1 seat

Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat

Uttarakhand: 1 seat

Rajya Sabha Election 2018: Voting in how many states?



For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. Voting for the remaining 25 seats will be held in six states. They are Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Karnataka

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Telangana



