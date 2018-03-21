Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: All You Need To Know

All you wanted to know about Rajya Sabha Elections 2018
When is Rajya Sabha Election 2018?
Voting will be held on Friday, March 23 between 9 am and 4 pm
Who can vote in Rajya Sabha election?
Elected representatives of state legislatures vote in elections to the upper house.
Rajya Sabha election process
Members of state assemblies elect Rajya Sabha members by a process of indirect voting in what is called proportional representation with a single transferable vote.
Each voter ranks his preference, and if the first candidate on the list has enough votes to win or no chance of winning, the vote is transferred to the next choice and so on. Rajya Sabha members are elected for a six-year term. One-third of the members of the upper house of parliament retire after every two years.
When will Rajya Sabha election result be declared?
Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election will begin from 5 pm onwards on March 23, 2018. Results are expected to will be announced the same evening
Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Vacancies in how many states?
- Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
- Maharashtra: 6 seats
- Bihar: 6 seats
- West Bengal: 5 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: 5 seats
- Gujarat: 4 seats
- Karnataka: 4 seats
- Andhra Pradesh: 3 seats
- Telangana: 3 seats
- Rajasthan: 3 seats
- Odisha: 3 seats
- Jharkhand: 2 seats
- Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
- Haryana: 1 seat
- Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat
- Uttarakhand: 1 seat
Rajya Sabha Election 2018: Voting in how many states?
For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states have been unanimously elected. Voting for the remaining 25 seats will be held in six states. They are
- Uttar Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Karnataka
- Jharkhand
- Chhattisgarh
- Telangana