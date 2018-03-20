Amit Shah's Play To Short-Circuit New Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav Alliance

BSP chief Mayawati needs the Rajya Sabha win to boost her bargaining power for 2019

Highlights Rajya Sabha elections for 10 UP seats with 11 candidates BJP puts up 9 candidates, 1 each for Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati's candidate in jeopardy, BJP moves to spoil her chances

BJP chief Amit Shah is hoping to split the SP-BSP alliance

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's legislators are less likely to cross-vote after the recent by-election victories

SP and BSP workers celebrating their victory in Gorakhpur

A vandalised statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in a village in Azamgarh