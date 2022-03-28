Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demands Discussion On Fuel Price

Opposition MPs then took to Twitter to criticise the decision.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for about an hour this morning after opposition parties sought to discuss the fuel price hike and the ongoing nationwide strike called by trade unions. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the upper house till noon after dismissing notices by opposition MPs to raise the two issues. Proceedings will now resume at 2 pm.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Mr Naidu said he has received notices from members to raise the issue of rise in prices of petroleum products, the strike call given by trade unions, and concerns over atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan.

"I have gone through the notices. I have decided not to admit them," he said. As opposition members protested, Mr Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. No Zero Hour notices could be taken up.

The upper house last week also has seen several adjournments over rising prices of petroleum products.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Monday, for the sixth time in the month of March, leading to an increase of Rs 4 and Rs 4.10 per litre respectively since Tuesday. Petrol and diesel after the hike of 30 paise and 35 paise respectively in Delhi are now being sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre on Monday.

Opposition MPs then took to Twitter to criticise the decision.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, who was among those who submitted notices, said that the BJP was "running away" from discussions on these crucial issues.

"SHOCKER.

Every member of Oppn was in their seat. Yet RS adjourned till 12 noon. Zero Hour WASHED OUT.

BJP running away from discussion on PRICE RISE. BJP don't want #Parliament to run. Show TV footage: country will know truth.

Hon.Chairman, Sir. You are an honorable man," he said on Twitter.

SHOCKER.



Every member of Oppn was in their seat. Yet RS adjourned till 12 noon. Zero Hour WASHED OUT.



BJP running away from discussion on PRICE RISE. BJP don't want #Parliament to run. Show TV footage: country will know truth.



Hon.Chairman, Sir. You are an honorable man — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 28, 2022

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh echoed the Trinamool MP's contention, saying that "Modi sarkar wants no discussion or debate".

"Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 am, as soon as Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate!" he said on Twitter.

Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 am, as soon as Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 28, 2022

Central Trade Unions, including banking staff, on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest the government's policies, which they claim are affecting farmers, workers and common people.