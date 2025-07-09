Schools Shut, Deserted Roads In Kerala As Trade Unions Strike Over Anti-Labour Policies

Shops, offices and schools remained closed, public vehicles kept off streets and roads wore a deserted look in Kerala with the 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies.

Cutting across cities, towns and villages, the CPI(M)-ruled southern state is witnessing a complete shutdown after the strike began Tuesday midnight.

Only private vehicles could be seen running along the state roads, and several people got stranded in bus stands and railway stations in many places.

Police personnel came to their support in several such areas and ferried them in official vehicles to their respective destinations, including hospitals.

Protesters, belonging to various trade unions, took out marches raising slogans against the union government across the state and stopped buses and autos which tried to operate.

Agitators blocked the service of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Kochi and Kollam in the morning and engaged in arguments with its staff.

In Kochi, the bus employees said they belonged to the BJP's trade union BMS and they decided not to cooperate with the agitation. However, the police didn't ensure them adequate support to complete the trip, they alleged.

A photo of a KSRTC driver driving the bus wearing a helmet, became viral on social media platforms.

The driver, Shibu, later said he was not taking part in the protest and he used the helmet out of fear of attack from protesters.

The Kollam-bound bus from Pathanamthitta driven by him, was also blocked by the protesters later.

Though some auto rickshaws could be seen running along the roads in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning hours, they were also blocked by protesters.

Roads wore a deserted look as public vehicles stayed off the streets, and workers across various sectors stayed away from their duties in solidarity.

However, essential services like healthcare, emergency services, and milk supply have been exempted from the strike to avoid public hardship.

The trade sector also came to a complete standstill as all shops, ranging from tiny wayside ones to supermarkets and shopping malls, downed their shutters.

The authorities have already invoked a dies-non for government employees to prevent them from taking leave on the agitation day. But the attendance in state-run offices and institutions was remarkably low, as the nationwide strike received strong support from trade unions and Left-leaning organisations in the CPI(M)-ruled state.

The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)