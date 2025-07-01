'Parties Where Murders Happen': Kerala Groups Oppose Zumba In Schools

The Kerala government's decision to introduce Zumba classes in state schools as part of its anti-drug and mental wellness initiative has run into deep trouble. While the move aims to promote physical fitness and mental well-being among students, it is facing widespread criticism from Muslim organisations and cultural groups. The state government said that opposing it was "more venomous than a narcotic substance".

The opposition, Congress, said they had nothing against Zumba classes in schools, but it was better not to impose such practices. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty explained that some people were purposefully causing problems and that nothing detrimental to children was being done.

What is a Zumba dance?

Zumba is a high-intensity physical activity program that blends dance techniques with Latin and international music. It is intended to be an energetic and fun cardio workout and is often described as a "fitness party."

It is a fun mix of all dance styles, such as hip hop, belly dance, samba, salsa and merengue.

Why are people opposing it?

Some Muslim groups argue that Zumba promotes Western values and goes against moral values. It involves mixed-gender dancing, which could bring a negative culture into the school environment, they say.

TK Ashraf, a leader from the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, strongly opposed the idea of Zumba in schools and compared it to a DJ party "where people get drunk and where even murders happen." He said that both genders dancing together could be seen as inappropriate and that allowing this in schools would mean encouraging a culture against traditional values.

Abdussamad Pookkottur, Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) leader, also raised moral concerns about Zumba in schools, saying that schools already have physical education classes to take care of students' fitness and mental health, so there was no need to bring Zumba, a part of Western culture, into our schools. He suggested introducing drill or yoga, which don't belong to the West and align with Indian culture.

Why does the Kerala government want Zumba in schools?

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that every school will conduct a 30-minute Zumba session before the final bell each day. It will help them get rid of the stress they carry and will counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

Rahul Mamkootathil, the leader of the Youth Congress and an MLA for Palakkad, firmly backed the government's decision to implement the Zumba dance in schools, arguing that it is an attempt to safeguard children's health and that there is no need to stir up controversy.

He said, "During this time of lifestyle diseases, it is good to give children awareness about the need to protect their health from a school level."

State Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu defended the initiative, stating, "We are well into the 21st century-it is 2025. We are not living in the 19th century or the primitive medieval period. Everyone should think in accordance with the times."

Is the Kerala government withdrawing it?

Despite the criticism, the Kerala government has stood firm in its decision to introduce Zumba dance. Mr Sivankutty said they are open to talking to people who have concerns regarding the Zumba program, but have no plans to take a step back from their current decision.