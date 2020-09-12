Rajnath Singh Speaks To Ex-Navy Officer Attacked In Mumbai Over Uddhav Thackeray Cartoon

Rajnath Singh said he spoke to Madan Sharma about his health (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he spoke to the retired Navy officer who was attacked by "hooligans" in Mumbai, and condemned the attack as "completely unacceptable and deplorable".

Madan Sharma, a former Indian Navy officer, was assaulted on Friday in the Kandivali area of Mumbai allegedly by a group of workers of Shiv Sena, a part of ruling alliance, for posting a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

"Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen are completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery," the defence minister tweeted.

Six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail.