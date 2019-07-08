BJP 'Has Nothing To Do With' Karnataka Crisis, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP has no hand in the Karnataka political crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in parliament today said the BJP "has nothing to do with" the Karnataka political crisis as the ruling Congress-JDS coalition struggles to survive.

"Our party never put any pressure on other parties' leaders. The matter of Congress leaders resigning was started by Rahul Gandhi himself," Rajnath Singh said.

