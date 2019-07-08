BJP "Has Nothing To Do With" Karnataka Crisis, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP "has nothing to do" with the Karnataka crisis as the ruling Congress-JDS coalition struggles to survive

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 08, 2019 13:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP 'Has Nothing To Do With' Karnataka Crisis, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP has no hand in the Karnataka political crisis


New Delhi: 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in parliament today said the BJP "has nothing to do with" the Karnataka political crisis as the ruling Congress-JDS coalition struggles to survive.

"Our party never put any pressure on other parties' leaders. The matter of Congress leaders resigning was started by Rahul Gandhi himself," Rajnath Singh said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajnath SinghKarnataka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarnatakaMadhya PradeshYamuna ExpresswayMumbai RainsBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyRedmi K20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................