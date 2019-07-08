Congress's Breakfast Meet As Karnataka Ruling Coalition Wobbles: 10 Facts

Congress and JDS expect some of the rebels to change their mind about quitting and return today

New Delhi: Karnataka's coalition government remains in full crisis mode with frantic attempts to persuade rebel lawmakers who quit on Friday to return. Congress lawmakers were invited to breakfast this morning by their party leader G Parameshwara, the Deputy Chief Minister, who made it clear that attendance was compulsory. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cut short his US holiday and got down to meetings soon after his return last evening. His meeting with coalition partner Congress at a luxury hotel ended just before midnight. The coalition between Mr Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular and the Congress, which took power last May with a thin majority, has been jolted by the resignation of 11 lawmakers from both parties on Saturday.