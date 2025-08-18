Actual Probe Begins After Forensic Reports: Karnataka Minister on Dharmasthala case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has formally briefed the state assembly on the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass burials at Dharmasthala, stressing that the case is still at a preliminary stage and the aim of the government is only to bring out the truth.

He said the case originated from a complaint by a man who alleged that he had received continuous death threats and was forced to bury several victims of rape and murder.

"The complainant claimed he decided to come forward as he could no longer bear the guilt of his actions. Following his detailed complaint, an FIR was registered, and his statement was recorded before a magistrate. He has since been provided witness protection along with his family, as recommended by a committee formed through court orders," he added.

Mr Parameshwara said exhumations were carried out at spots indicated by the complainant.

Skeletal remains were recovered at two locations and sent to forensic labs for testing. In other areas, where nothing was found, soil samples were collected as the forensic teams suspected that high acidity in soil could have accelerated decomposition.

He also mentioned that a skull handed over by the complainant has also been submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

"As of now, only exhumations have been completed. The SIT can proceed with further investigations only after the FSL reports are received," he clarified.

The minister rejected demands from BJP leaders to act against the complainant, who, they claimed, was making "bizarre" and "scripted" statements. "Since the court-formed committee has granted him witness protection, arresting him is not an option," Mr Parameshwara said.

He criticised the Opposition for politicising the case. "The BJP initially welcomed the formation of the SIT, but is now making a hue and cry. Shouldn't the truth come out? If nothing is found, Dharmasthala's stature will only grow stronger. If something emerges, justice will be delivered," he remarked.

Mr Parameshwara reiterated that the government has no intention of either shielding anyone or maligning anyone. "We only want a fair probe and the truth to emerge. The SIT will take decisions based on FSL reports. Until then, we must wait without politicising the matter," he said.

