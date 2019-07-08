Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: HD Kumaraswamy Back From US, Ruling Coalition Holds Meeting

New Delhi:
Karnataka Chief Minister met top leaders of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alliance. On Sunday, HD Deve Gowda held a string of meetings with leaders of his party as well as the Congress. Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1. The Congress and the JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly, along with one BSP and one Independent member. The defections will bring its numbers down to 105 and the majority mark in the assembly from 113 to 106. The BJP also has 105 members.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Karnataka Political Crisis:
Former prime minister and JDS veteran HD Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal and DK Shivakumar attended the meeting with Mr Kumaraswamy at a five star hotel in Bengaluru. The Congress and Janata Dal Secular held a series of meetings since morning to consider the possibility of saving the government after 11 legislators from the ruling coalition resigned on Saturday.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, back in India after a private visit to the US, launched straight into damage control measures, with a meeting of top leaders of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alliance. Sources close to him said at least some of the rebel lawmakers of the ruling coalition, who resigned over the last week, bringing the government to the verge of collapse, may return to the fold. Through the day, his father HD Deve Gowda held a string of meetings with leaders of his party as well as the Congress. If the resignation of all 13 lawmakers is accepted, the government of the Congress and JDS which has a wafer-thin majority, could collapse.
Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha
Congress has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha saying the BJP is trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.
Breakfast Meeting
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara: I've called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy hold meeting at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru.
The BJP has said it should be invited to form a new government if the ruling coalition lacks the numbers. But it has denied the coalition's accusations of engineering the crisis. It has called a meeting of its legislature party today at 5 pm.
The Congress and the JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly, along with one BSP and one Independent member. The defections will bring its numbers down to 105 and the majority mark in the assembly from 113 to 106. The BJP also has 105 members.
Amid the ongoing crisis in Karnataka, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has called for a breakfast meeting at his residence today.