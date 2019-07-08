Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: HD Kumaraswamy Back From US, Ruling Coalition Holds Meeting

The Congress-JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister met top leaders of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alliance. On Sunday, HD Deve Gowda held a string of meetings with leaders of his party as well as the Congress. Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1. The Congress and the JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly, along with one BSP and one Independent member. The defections will bring its numbers down to 105 and the majority mark in the assembly from 113 to 106. The BJP also has 105 members.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Karnataka Political Crisis: