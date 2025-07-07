BJP's 'Elevate-Exit' Theory Amid Buzz Over Siddaramaiah's New Congress Role

Amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been appointed a member of an advisory council of Congress's OBC department, the BJP has claimed this is the Congress's attempt to resolve the Game of Thrones in Bengaluru by drawing Siddaramaiah to Delhi.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, told NDTV that the Congress is using the same playbook they followed to remove Mallikarjun Kharge from the state political landscape. Congress chief Kharge is now a "rubber stamp" and it is Siddaramaiah's turn now, the BJP leader said.

While the names of 24 leaders, including Congress veterans Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, have been proposed for the OBC panel, Siddaramaiah's name has raised eyebrows against the backdrop of a power tussle between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Asked if he is set for a national role, Mr Siddaramaiah said he found out about this from the media and would speak to the leadership.

At the centre of the speculation is Congress's OBC panel chief Anil Jaihind's letter to party president Kharge. In the June 9 letter that emerged yesterday, he proposed 24 names for the advisory council of the party's OBC department and sought his approval. One of the names is Siddaramaiah, among the tallest OBC leaders in the Congress. Some reports say Siddaramaiah is being seen as the head of the council.

When the Chief Minister was approached about this, he said, "I don't know about it. I, too, read it in the newspapers. You (media) have reported it. I will speak to the high command."

Asked if he would take up this responsibility, he said, "Should I run away when the responsibility is given to me? I had not sought this role and had no clue. The party high command has announced it. I will speak to them." He also clarified that this appointment had nothing to do with him shifting to national politics.

The BJP, however, has whipped up the buzz. "In 2013, they made the same strategy to pull Kharge to Delhi and put him in a shed. Now he is in a shed. He is the president but he is saying the high command (will decide). Then what are you? a rubber stamp president. It is Siddaramaiah's turn now; they want to send him to shed now. Will they make him Prime Minister? No, there is no chance because the Congress is a sinking ship," said Mr Narayanaswamy.

Earlier, state BJP president BY Vijayendra claimed Siddaramaiah will soon resign as Chief Minister. "Proposing Siddaramaiah for the All India Backward Class Advisory Committee means he has been directed to resign and move to Delhi."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, another key BJP leader in Karnataka, said, "I think the intent is to induct Siddaramaiah into national politics and make him vacate the Chief Minister's post. The development appears sudden."

When Mr Shivakumar was asked about this, he replied, "The party has various wings for minorities, Scheduled Castes, and others. Jains and Sikhs are also included among minorities. If BJP is not criticising these, then they should be content. Criticisms fade, work remains."

State Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed suggestions that Siddaramaiah was moving to national politics.

Notwithstanding the BJP's claims, it would be a shocker if the Congress offered an OBC panel chief role to wean Siddaramaiah away from the Chief Minister. For a mass leader such as Siddaramaiah, a role in the national OBC panel is hardly compensation for shunting him out as Chief Minister. Also, Siddaramaiah has enough political heft to resist such a move even if the Congress high command wants it.

The past couple of weeks have witnessed unrest within the Karnataka Congress after some MLAs close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanded a change in Chief Ministership. The Congress high command, however, indicated it has no such plan. Senior party leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala was rushed to Bengaluru as a troubleshooter, but he claimed his visit was an organisational exercise.

Siddaramaiah has trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change. Speaking in Mysuru, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. Mr Shivakumar at his side, he told the media, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years." The Chief Minister's supporters often call him 'bande'.

This unrest goes back to the 2023 election result in which Congress scored a thumping win. At the time, Mr Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership managed to convince him to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.