'Was Very Clear That Karnataka Coalition Government Will Fall': Shiv Sena

Eleven Congress-JDS lawmakers have submitted resignation letters in Karnataka

Shiv Sena in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana today said that the downfall of Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13 months back, the day it was formed.

"It was very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister again with the backing of HD Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.

Eleven lawmakers submitted resignation letters on Saturday - eight from the Congress and three from the JDS - and were ferried to a five-star hotel in Mumbai the same day.

If the resignations are accepted and not withdrawn, the Congress-JDS coalition's 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly will come down to 104 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 106. The BJP, with the support of Nagesh, has 106 members.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US after cutting short his visit, held a meeting with top leaders of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular leaders on Sunday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability