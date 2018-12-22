Rajiv Pratap Rudy Appointed BJP's National Spokesperson

Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been made the national spokesperson of the BJP by party chief Amit Shah

Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been appointed as a BJP national spokesperson by party president Amit Shah.

A party statement said Mr Rudy's appointment will take place with immediate effect.

"My thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. I look forward to responsibility as the national spokesperson to take forward the achievements of the government under the leadership of the prime minister," Mr Rudy said in a tweet.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar who had defeated RJD president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi in 2014 general elections, was given independent charge of skill development ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was later dropped in a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Rudy, a Rajput leader, was also a minister in the first BJP-led NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.