"Responsible Leader": BJP's Swipe At Tejashwi Yadav Over Dancing Video

The BJP on Wednesday targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after a video of him dancing with young artists on Patna's newly-inaugurated Marine Drive went viral on social media.

Shot late at night following the conclusion of the 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra, the video showed Mr Yadav joining a group of boys in making reels, mimicking Bollywood dance moves, and interacting with police officers.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok called the act irresponsible and accused Mr Yadav of promoting "anarchy," urging the Bihar Police to take action.

He further added that JP Path, popularly referred to as Patna's Marine Drive, is "not a picnic spot," and urged the Bihar Police to take immediate cognisance of the incident. "If no action is taken, roads across the state will start getting filled with reels," Alok warned.

Sharing a post on social media platform X in Hindi, Mr Alok wrote, "Only a "responsible leader" of the opposition can do dancing and singing on the road in the middle of the night and make reels. Do you have any idea how many lives have been lost in road accidents while making reels? This is an act that promotes anarchy. JP Path is not a picnic spot. @BiharpoliceHq should take cognizance and take action, else roads will start getting filled with reels across the state."

आधी रात में बीच सड़क पे नाच गाना करना और रील्स बनाना ये एक “जिम्मेदार नेता “ विपक्ष ही कर सकता हैं । रील्स बनाने के चक्कर में रोड हादसे में कितनी जाने गई हैं इसका अंदाज़ा भी हैं ? ये अराजकता को बढ़ावा देने वाला काम हैं , जेपी पथ पिकनिक स्पॉट नहीं हैं , @BiharpoliceHq संज्ञान ले… https://t.co/HTiahcaKXu — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) September 3, 2025

Mr Yadav was spotted dancing with young boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway. The video, shared by his sister Rohini Acharya on social media, went viral.

Accompanied by his nephew visiting from Singapore, Mr Yadav decided to go on a drive along the newly-inaugurated Marine Drive, where he came across a group of young artists making videos for social media.

Invited to join, Mr Yadav enthusiastically participated, learning trending dance moves and even mimicking Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's signature steps.

In one clip, he was seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi', which paid tribute to his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The video showed him making his way to the front of the crowd to perform a few steps as the children cheered.

Later, he posted about the experience. "With ease, simplicity, and grace, we will march in step with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, and pledge to build a new Bihar through a change of government," he wrote on X.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra was a 16-day march in Bihar from August 17 to September 1. It was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, covering about 1,300 km and passing through 25 districts and more than 110 assembly constituencies. The yatra started in Sasaram and ended in Patna with a march from Gandhi Maidan to Ambedkar Park.