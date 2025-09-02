Video: Tejashwi Yadav Dances, Makes Reels With Young Artists In Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was spotted dancing with young boys at Patna's Marine Drive expressway after the Opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state. The video, shared by his sister Rohini Acharya on social media, went viral.

Accompanied by his nephew visiting from Singapore, Mr Yadav decided to go on a drive along the newly-inaugurated Marine Drive, where he came across a group of young artists making videos for social media.

Invited to join, Mr Yadav enthusiastically participated, learning trending dance moves and even mimicking Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's signature steps. "The heart is still a child... fun time at Patna Marine Drive," wrote Rohini Acharya.

In one clip, he was seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Lalu bina chaalu ee Bihar na hoi', which paid tribute to his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The video showed him making his way to the front of the crowd to perform a few steps as the children cheered.

He also joined other videos where the young artists lip-synced and delivered dialogues. The boys were then seen chanting slogans, "Tejashwi bhaiya zindabaad," while the RJD leader walked alongside them.

The video further showed the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister interacting with police officers and sharing tea by the roadside with the young artists. They sang together, and Mr Yadav joined in the conversation.

In other clips uploaded to social media, he was seen being patiently taught the steps by the young boys. Although he initially struggled to keep up, he soon got the hang of the moves.

Later, he posted about the experience. "With ease, simplicity, and grace, we will march in step with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, and pledge to build a new Bihar through a change of government," he wrote on X.

गर्मी, बारिश और उमस के बीच कल 16 दिनों तक चली वोटर अधिकार यात्रा समाप्त हुई। रात्रि में सिंगापुर से आए भांजे ने कहा ड्राइव पर चले।



रास्ते में सड़क पर कुछ युवा साथी कलाकार मिले। वो गाना गा रहे थे, रील्स बना रहे थे। आग्रह करने लगे तो हमने भी हाथ-पैर आजमाए।



हम सब सहजता, सरलता और… pic.twitter.com/buNCqKnA3G — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 2, 2025

The Voter Adhikar Yatra was a 16-day march in Bihar from August 17 to September 1. It was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, covering about 1,300 km and passing through 25 districts and more than 110 assembly constituencies. The yatra started in Sasaram and ended in Patna with a march from Gandhi Maidan to Ambedkar Park.

The main goal of the yatra was to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. The leaders claimed that genuine voters, especially from marginalised communities, were being removed from the rolls. They also accused the Election Commission of being hand-in-glove with the BJP and manipulating voter lists.