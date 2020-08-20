PM Modi Pays Tributes On Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi took charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, he assumed office of the Prime Minister at the age of 40 to become the youngest individual to hold the office in India. He served in the post till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

The Congress observes the day as "Sadbhavna Divas".

With inputs from agencies