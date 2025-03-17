Advertisement
Rajasthan Woman Jumps From Hospital Building After Son Dies, Injured: Cops

Rekha Lohar, sustained serious injuries to her hands, legs, and head and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rajasthan Woman Jumps From Hospital Building After Son Dies, Injured: Cops
The incident occurred in the Kotwali area after Lohar's 18-year-old son died (Representational)
Jaipur:

A 40-year-old woman jumped from the second floor of a hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday after being shocked by the death of her son, police said.

Rekha Lohar, sustained serious injuries to her hands, legs, and head and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer, they said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali area after Lohar's 18-year-old son, Yogesh Kumar, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, died, a police officer said.

Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said Yogesh had accidentally consumed some medicine on Thursday, leading to a deterioration in his health. He had been undergoing treatment for four days but succumbed on Sunday.

Upon hearing about her son's death, the woman was shocked and attempted to kill herself, the officer said.

Her husband, Rakesh, works as a driver, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments

Rajasthan, Rajasthan Accident, Rajasthan News
