Rajasthan RBSE 2026 Exams: Class 5, 8 Time Table Released, Details Here

RBSE Class 5, 8 Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams for 2026. The Class 5 exams will begin February 20, while the Class 8 exams begin February 19, 2026. Both the exams will be held in a single afternoon shift - from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Students can check and download the official date sheet/time table from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 5 exams will be held from February 20 to March 5, 2026, while Class 8 examinations will take place between February 19 and March 4, 2026.

RBSE Class 5 Exam 2026 Date Sheet

Exam Date English February 20, 2026 Mathematics February 24, 2026 Hindi February 26, 2026 Environmental Studies February 28, 2026 Special Subject (Sanskrit/Sindi/Urdu) March 5, 2026 RBSE Class 8 Exam 2026 Date Sheet Exam Date English February 19, 2026 Hindi February 21, 2026 Science February 23, 2026 Social Science February 25, 2026 Mathematics February 27, 2026 Third Language (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindi/Gujarati/Punjabi/Sanskritam) March 4, 2026 The board took to X.com (formerly twitter) to announce the 2026 examination schedule for Class 5 and 8.

Students must make sure to reach their examination centre on time and must note the holidays that appear in between the exams.