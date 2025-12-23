Rajasthan RBSE 2026 Exams: Class 5, 8 Time Table Released, Details Here

RBSE Class 5, 8 Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams for 2026. The Class 5 exams will begin February 20, while the Class 8 exams begin February 19, 2026. Both the exams will be held in a single afternoon shift - from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Students can check and download the official date sheet/time table from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Class 5 exams will be held from February 20 to March 5, 2026, while Class 8 examinations will take place between February 19 and March 4, 2026.
RBSE Class 5 Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Exam
|Date
|English
|February 20, 2026
|Mathematics
|February 24, 2026
|Hindi
|February 26, 2026
|Environmental Studies
|February 28, 2026
|Special Subject (Sanskrit/Sindi/Urdu)
|March 5, 2026
RBSE Class 8 Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Exam
|Date
|English
|February 19, 2026
|Hindi
|February 21, 2026
|Science
|February 23, 2026
|Social Science
|February 25, 2026
|Mathematics
|February 27, 2026
|Third Language (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindi/Gujarati/Punjabi/Sanskritam)
|March 4, 2026
The board took to X.com (formerly twitter) to announce the 2026 examination schedule for Class 5 and 8.
Students must make sure to reach their examination centre on time and must note the holidays that appear in between the exams.