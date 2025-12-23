Advertisement

Rajasthan RBSE 2026 Exams: Class 5, 8 Time Table Released, Details Here

Rajasthan RBSE Time Table 2026: The Class 8 examination will begin from February 19 and Class 5 from February 20, 2026

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rajasthan RBSE 2026 Exams: Class 5, 8 Time Table Released, Details Here
Rajasthan RBSE Class 5, 8 Time Table Out

RBSE Class 5, 8 Time Table 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams for 2026. The Class 5 exams will begin February 20, while the Class 8 exams begin February 19, 2026. Both the exams will be held in a single afternoon shift - from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Students can check and download the official date sheet/time table from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 5 exams will be held from February 20 to March 5, 2026, while Class 8 examinations will take place between February 19 and March 4, 2026.

RBSE Class 5 Exam 2026 Date Sheet

ExamDate
English February 20, 2026
MathematicsFebruary 24, 2026
HindiFebruary 26, 2026
Environmental StudiesFebruary 28, 2026
Special Subject (Sanskrit/Sindi/Urdu) March 5, 2026

RBSE Class 8 Exam 2026 Date Sheet

ExamDate
English February 19, 2026
HindiFebruary 21, 2026
ScienceFebruary 23, 2026
Social Science February 25, 2026
MathematicsFebruary 27, 2026
Third Language (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindi/Gujarati/Punjabi/Sanskritam)March 4, 2026

The board took to  X.com (formerly twitter) to announce the 2026 examination schedule for Class 5 and 8.

Students must make sure to reach their examination centre on time and must note the holidays that appear in between the exams. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RBSE Class 5 Time Table 2026, RBSE Class 8 Time Table 2026, Rajasthan RBSE Class 5 And 8 Time Table 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com