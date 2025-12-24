Working To Add 600 Rajasthan Mansions To UNESCO Heritage List: Diya Kumari At NDTV Rising Rajasthan Conclave

The BJP government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is committed to preserving the state's heritage, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said at the NDTV Rising Rajasthan Conclave on Wednesday.

She detailed the government's efforts at the event themed on 'Rising Rajasthan: Development as well as Heritage' in Jhunjhunu.

The deputy chief minister said the state government is preparing to approach the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for conserving the state's mansions.

"The government will apply to include Rajasthan's mansions in UNESCO's list of protected heritage sites. We have currently identified more than 600 mansions. We have also identified areas where there are many such historical heritage sites," she said.

"After this, we will approach UNESCO and tell them that their conservation is very important. We believe UNESCO will also understand this. Currently, nine such buildings in Rajasthan are included in the UNESCO list of protected buildings, and Rajasthan has the highest number of UNESCO-protected buildings in the country," she added.

Diya Kumari acknowledged the government's role in preserving havelis (mansions) is limited because many of them are privately owned.

"The government can't force their preservation because most havelis are private. But we can create awareness for their preservation, and this is being done. The administration is also playing a role to some extent in preventing anyone from altering the original structure of the havelis," the deputy chief minister said.

She said there is no ban on selling the mansions, and the government cannot enforce it. However, their original form should not be damaged, and so the government is striving to preserve their original form. The government is looking to use these mansions, if possible, for homestays, tourism, museums, or art and culture, so that they can be better maintained.