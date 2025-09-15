Rajasthan Woman Drove 600 Km To Convince Lover To Marry Her. He Killed Her

A 37-year-old woman drove 600 km to meet her lover and insisted that he marry her. The next day, her lifeless body was recovered from her car. Her lover, a school teacher, has now been arrested for allegedly murdering her with an iron rod.

Mukesh Kumari, an anganwadi supervisor in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, separated from her husband about a decade ago. In October last year, she connected with Manaram, a schoolteacher in Barmer, on Facebook. The two started meeting, and a relationship began. Mukesh would often drive from Jhunjhunu to Barmer -- about 600 km away -- to meet Manaram.

She wanted to settle down with him. While Mukesh had divorced her husband, Manaram's divorce case was pending in court. According to police, Mukesh had been pressuring Manaram to move forward on the marriage plan, and this led to frequent altercations.

On September 10, Mukesh drove her Alto car from Jhunjhunu to Manaram's village in Barmer. She asked bystanders and reached Manaram's home, and told his family members about their relationship. This infuriated Manaram, and local police were called in. The cops counselled them and asked them to resolve the issue.

Manaram then told Mukesh that they would talk about it. In the evening, the two were together when he allegedly struck Mukesh on the head with an iron rod, leading to her death. He put Mukesh's body in her car's driving seat and rolled it off the road to pass it off as an accident. He returned to his room and slept. The next morning, he told his lawyer to inform the police about Mukesh's body.

As police started investigating the incident, they smelled a rat. The phone locations of Manaram and Mukesh were found to be the same at the time of her death. During questioning, Manaram broke down, and he was taken into custody.

Mukesh's body is now in the morgue of the district hospital as the police wait for her family members to come to Barmer.

Narendra Singh, Superintendent of Police for Barmer, said Manaram had killed Mukesh and put her body in her car. "We called a forensic team and a dog squad. Necessary action will be taken. We are investigating the case from all angles."