Punjab Woman Killed By Lover After She Attacks His Private Parts

A woman was killed by her lover after she attacked and injured his genitals in a hotel room in Punjab's Ludhiana district.

The couple had checked into the hotel on Friday. Police said that the woman pressured her partner, Amit Nishad, to marry her, which led to an argument. When the argument intensified, she allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, targeting his genitals, leaving him severely injured and bleeding profusely.

Enraged by the assault, the man retaliated by strangling her to death before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was a mother of two children and was in the middle of divorce proceedings with her husband. She had reportedly met Nishad during this period.

Ludhiana DCP Rupinder Singh said the woman's body has been taken into custody for a postmortem. The accused has been arrested, but due to his critical condition from the genital injuries, he has been admitted to a Hospital in Chandigarh for treatment.

Police are continuing their probe into the exact sequence of events.