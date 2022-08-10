Rahul Gandhi's Rajasthan Visit Cancelled Due To Illness: Report

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to attend Congress's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' in Alwar. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan's Alwar has been cancelled due to an illness, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' in Alwar.

Meanwhile, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed via a tweet that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)