'Miyan Ka Bada' Railway Station In Rajasthan Becomes 'Mahesh Nagar Halt'

Rajasthan: Gajendra S Shekhawat said the station's name change was a long pending demand of the villagers

An official name changing ceremony of 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station to 'Mahesh Nagar halt' was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event on Saturday.

In 2018, the name of the village was changed from 'Miyan ka Bada' to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

"It is a long process. Both central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Mr Shekhawat.

He added that it was a long pending demand of the villagers.

