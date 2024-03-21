UK Woman Changes Middle Name To Match Her Favourite Railway Station

Ms Khawaja is currently across the operator's network

Rehana Khawaja, a dedicated employee of Chiltern Railways for 20 years, has taken her devotion to a whole new level. So enamoured is she with Marylebone station, a key hub in west London, that she's legally changed her middle name to match it!

While Ms Khawaja initially considered incorporating "Marylebone" into her first name, her daughters wisely intervened. However, her middle name transformation, from Ismat to Marylebone, reflects the profound impact the station has had on her life. Over her career, she's held various positions at Marylebone, from train dispatcher to station manager. This London landmark holds a special place in her heart.

Ms Khawaja is currently across the operator's network as its safeguarding and security manager but returns to Marylebone as much as possible, The Independent reported.

She said, "The station itself is not big but it's got a soul. The more I explored it over my time here, the more I was falling in love with it.

"It really does feel like a home away from home to me.

"We know that things go wrong sometimes and people can get delayed. But everybody there works so hard with a smile on their face.

"It's got a personal touch. It's warm and welcoming. Not every London station is like that. I love the building, I love the people, and I love the history of the station.

"When I got to manage the station, I felt like I was flying. I still feel like that when I'm there now.

"It's such a huge part of my life, and now I'll carry it with me officially, which is really exciting."

Chiltern Railways human resources director Vanessa Russell told The Independent that it was a "surprise" when her department was informed of Ms Khawaja's new name.

She added, "I think it's a testament to the importance of the station and the community feel it has.

"Compared to other London stations, Marylebone is small but mighty. It has a rich history, and I'm touched that the station has had such a tangible impact on Rehana's life.

"Her pride in the station is utterly heartwarming."