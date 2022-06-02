Rajasthan Congress Leaders Resign In Compliance With One Party, One Post Decision

The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, has also resigned after getting the chairmanship of a state board.

The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started on Wednesday. (Representational)

Jaipur:

In compliance with the one person, one post decision taken during a Chintan Shivir last month, several Rajasthan Congress leaders resigned from party positions on Wednesday.

Those who submitted resignations included state party vice-presidents Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat and Govind Meghwal, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.

They put in their papers after getting a ministerial post, Dotasra said.

The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started here on Wednesday.

