Will Quit As Minister If BJP...: Kirodi Lal Meena

Ahead of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on June 4, Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday said he will quit his cabinet post if the BJP loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a list of seven seats in eastern Rajasthan on which he worked hard.

The agriculture and rural development minister campaigned on seats in eastern Rajasthan including Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi.

"Before PM came to Dausa, I had said that if the (Dausa) seat is not won, I will leave the post of minister. Later, the PM spoke to me separately and gave me a list of seven seats. I worked hard on 11 seats, more so on seven. If the party loses even one seat out of the seven, I will leave the post of minister and serve water here," he said.

He, however, added, "There is doubt on some seats like Barmer and Churu and this will have to be accepted." The Congress could not win a single seat in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP-led NDA had won all the 25 seats, and the BJP won all seats in 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)